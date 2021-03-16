KTOO

Wednesday: Sherlock Holmes radio play on KTOO. Art for the heart. And UAS career programs.

by

A Sherlock Holmes Radio Mystery presented by the Juneau Ghost Light Theatre and KTOO.In the early days of radio, back when they were housed in heavy wooden cabinets, families would huddle around them and hang on every moment of the dramas that were broadcast — scenes made more powerful because they played out in the mind’s eye.

The Juneau Ghost Light Theatre company is bringing back the magic of radio this week, with a Sherlock Holmes mystery that will air on KTOO this Thursday night.  On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, get a preview of this production. Guest:  Cate Ross, Juneau Ghost Light Theatre board member.

 

Other highlights on Wednesday’s show:

  • Art for the heart: How artist Kelsey Fagan infuses her work with love and healing. You’ll find some of her paintings at Bartlett Memorial Hospital, where she hopes her scenes from nature will bring a sense of peace and plant the seeds of resiliency.

 

  • Beyond college. Help for UAS students in mapping out a career path. Guest: Deb Rydman, UAS Career Services Coordinator.

 

Sheli DeLaney hosts Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

 

