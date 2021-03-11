Tracking the elusive Sitka Black-Tailed Deer 

Scientists have a lot of ways to track the Sitka Black-Tailed Deer. GPS collars. Game camera photos. But the main tool, is, well, poop.

On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, find out what piles of this stuff reveals about this elusive ungulate of the rain forest. Guest: Dan Eacker, Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Also on Friday:

A harrowing tale from Peter Metcalfe’s younger days exploring old mining tunnels, a story that’s featured in the Juneau Voices project.

For those of you wondering if a heat pump is the way to go, there’s a workshop that might help. Guest: Steve Behnke, Alaska Heat Smart.

