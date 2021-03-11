KTOO

Tracking the elusive Sitka Black-Tailed Deer 

Scientists have a lot of ways to track the Sitka Black-Tailed Deer. GPS collars. Game camera photos. But the main tool, is, well, poop.

On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, find out what piles of this stuff reveals about this elusive ungulate of the rain forest. Guest: Dan Eacker, Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Sitka Black-Tailed deer are hard for scientists to count, because the dense rainforest gives them cover. (Photo: Courtesy of Dan Eacker, Alaska Department of Fish and Game).

Also on Friday:

  • A harrowing tale from Peter Metcalfe’s younger days exploring old mining tunnels, a story that’s featured in the Juneau Voices project.
Three who lived to tell the tale: from left, Gary Rosenberger, Peter Metcalfe and Jim Rosenberger, Juneau, July 1967. After nearly two days of clinging to a near vertical cliff in the Silver Bow Basin Glory Hole, the three youths were hoisted to safety by a Coast Guard helicopter in a dramatic rescue so dangerous that the crewmen received medals for heroism. (Photo: Courtesy of Juneau Voices project).
  • For those of you wondering if a heat pump is the way to go, there’s a workshop that might help. Guest: Steve Behnke, Alaska Heat Smart.

