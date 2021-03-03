Juneau Police Department uses virtual reality to train officers in crisis intervention

Many 9-1-1 calls involve a range of mental health issues that police officers haven’t been trained to deal with.

The Juneau Police Department hopes to change that with a new virtual crisis training program.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Deputy Chief Dave Campbell will talk about the new virtual reality simulator the department is using.

Also today:

It’s Weather Wednesday. The National Weather Service will bring us up to date on this winter’s weather trends.

A preview of the much anticipated 12-by-12 art show at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum.

Also, a round-up of this month’s “First Friday” offerings.

Rhonda McBride hosts today’s Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.