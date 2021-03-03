KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Police Department uses virtual reality to train officers in crisis intervention

by

Many 9-1-1 calls involve a range of mental health issues that police officers haven’t been trained to deal with.

The Juneau Police Department hopes to change that with a new virtual crisis training program.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Deputy Chief Dave Campbell will talk about the new virtual reality simulator the department is using.

Deputy Chief David Campbell during a press conference on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Juneau Police Department headquarters in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Also today:

  • It’s Weather Wednesday. The National Weather Service will bring us up to date on this winter’s weather trends.
  • A preview of the much anticipated 12-by-12 art show at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum.
  • Also, a round-up of this month’s “First Friday” offerings.

