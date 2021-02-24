Alaska Airlines milk run flight turns back shortly after takeoff from Ketchikan

An Alaska Airlines milk run flight made an emergency landing Tuesday minutes after taking off in Ketchikan.

In a statement, Alaska Airlines says a safety system warned of a potential problem with the plane’s wheel well. The Wrangell-bound Boeing 737-790 turned back about five minutes after taking off “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the airline. The plane landed safely a few minutes later.

Alaska Airlines says mechanics “determined there were no issues in the wheel well.” Flight trackers show the Boeing 737 took off again around 2:20 p.m. — a roughly seven-hour delay.