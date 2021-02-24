KTOO

Southeast | Transportation

Alaska Airlines milk run flight turns back shortly after takeoff from Ketchikan

by

This graphic from aviation tracking website FlightRadar 24 shows the path of flight 65, which turned back shortly after takeoff Tuesday morning. (Eric Stone/KRBD)

An Alaska Airlines milk run flight made an emergency landing Tuesday minutes after taking off in Ketchikan.

In a statement, Alaska Airlines says a safety system warned of a potential problem with the plane’s wheel well. The Wrangell-bound Boeing 737-790 turned back about five minutes after taking off “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the airline. The plane landed safely a few minutes later.

Alaska Airlines says mechanics “determined there were no issues in the wheel well.” Flight trackers show the Boeing 737 took off again around 2:20 p.m. — a roughly seven-hour delay.

Read next

FVF Fairweather

State working to close sale of its fast ferries

It’s not clear how much the state is now asking for them. The two 235-foot catamarans cost $68 million new.

'Frustrating' investigation into fatal 2019 medevac crash ends with no clear answers

A final report released Jan. 28 by the National Transportation Safety Board says there isn’t enough evidence to explain how or why the plane crashed.

NTSB: Cessna ran out of fuel between Ketchikan and Port Angeles in fatal crash

The Kodiak man killed while trying to pilot his small plane from Ketchikan to the Lower 48 apparently ran out of fuel a few miles from an airport.