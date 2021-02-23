As the Page Turns…

On Juneau Afternoon. peruse the pages of two new books that are out, with KTOO’s Sheli Delaney, host of this Wednesday’s program.

One of those might make a handy reference for travel enthusiasts – “100 things to Do in Alaska Before You Die” – co-authored by Midgi Moore, a Juneau business owner and Fran Golden, a travel writer from Cleveland.

And speaking of traveling, another Juneau businesswoman takes readers on a very different kind of journey – Meilani Clark Schijvens who wrote “Mapmaker’s Mistake” – a book full of fantasy and adventure for kids.

Sheli will also check in with Rorie Watt, manager of the city and borough of Juneau, for an update on how the community is coping with COVID.

That’s on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.