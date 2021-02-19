Champion of the Buffalo Soldiers: Shelton Johnson  

Does the name Shelton Johnson sound familiar? Maybe you saw him in the PBS series on national parks. Ken Burns had him in every episode. He also got Oprah to go camping at Yosemite.

As an African American, Johnson is passionate about making parks accessible to all Americans, something he’ll talk about in this Friday’s Mendenhall Glacier Fireside Chat.

On Juneau Afternoon, get a preview of Johnson’s presentation on the Buffalo Soldiers, an all-Black regiment assigned to protect Yosemite National Park in the 1900’s.

Some other highlights:

Winter activities at the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area. Guests: Barbara Miranda and Amber Debardelaben

The Juneau Animal Rescue’s February fundraising campaign. Guest: Samantha Blankenship.

Join KTOO’s Rhonda McBride for Juneau Afternoon this Friday, February 19, 2021. Live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.