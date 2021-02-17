All occupants safe after early morning fire destroys Petersburg home

A home in the Scow Bay area in Petersburg was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning, but all three occupants were able to escape the blaze.

The Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a home on the Scow Bay Loop road around 4:30 a.m.

“We dispatched fire and EMS personnel along with police department to the scene and we found a house that was pretty fully involved in the 100 block of the Scow Bay Loop Road, when we got there,” said Dave Berg, spokesman for the department.

Berg said the department had two trucks on the scene.

“We deployed a water cannon to knock down the fire once we got a hydrant hooked up to the truck, which considerably knocked down the fire,” he said. “Then we sent our teams inside with special gear to expose the areas of the home that were still burning and put those out.”

Berg said three occupants in the home were able to escape, along with some pets.

“Smoke detectors went off, and the occupants noticed fire coming out of the first floor of the building up in front of the windows on the second floor. And so they quickly got out of the building and were standing out in the parking lot when we arrived,” he said.

The home is likely a total loss, along with several vehicles that were parked nearby.

There is no word yet on cause of the blaze. Berg said the amount of damage may make it difficult to determine a cause, but it is under investigation. Fire fighters finished up work at the site around 9:30 Tuesday morning.

An account for Darcy Mallory has been established at First Bank for donations to help out the occupants of that home.