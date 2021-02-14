8 months later, family of Kodiak man killed at naval base is still seeking answers

Kodiak resident Jayson Vinberg was fatally shot last summer by a naval special forces guard at the Naval Special Warfare Detachment Kodiak. It’s known locally as the “SEAL base” because it trains the U.S. Navy’s elite commandos.

The facility is at the end of a wooded peninsula just outside of town. In the 1990s, before the facility was gated off, local kids used to ride their bikes there to buy sodas from the base’s vending machine.

“That’s before it became top secret,” said Tony Furio, Vinberg’s father.

Vinberg, 30, entered the base after 10 p.m. on June 30, 2020. His family says they still don’t know why he went there.

All that’s officially known comes from two short statements — one from the military and one from the state. The statement from the military says Vinberg tried to enter one of the compound buildings before he was confronted by a naval special forces member and “events led to the service member using deadly force.”

Alaska State Troopers offered a few more details. They said Vinberg had been tapping on the building’s windows with a knife. His stepmother, Esther Furio, says troopers told them their son had challenged the guard before he was fatally shot.

“That’s kind of the short version, but it is all on film,” she said.

Nobody from the family has seen the video — if it exists. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is leading the investigation and won’t comment until it’s completed. A spokesperson says its findings could be released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Family members say they’re confused by what they’ve been told. Vinberg spent much of that day painting his aunt’s deck and nobody knows why he would have been prowling around with a knife about an hour before sundown.

“He was very non-violent,” his stepmother said. “He’s never been aggressive or anything like that. It just totally sounds out of character for Jayson.”

The family says they never received any of his personal effects — including the knife he reportedly brandished.