Some of the best Black history is family history

For some, Black History Month is an opportunity to explore their own Black history, stories passed down across the generations.

As host of this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, Kelli Patterson takes us on her own personal journey of discovery. Her guest is her uncle Kenneth Monts, a history buff, now living and working in Little Rock, Arkansas as a graphic design and marketing consultant.

Monts has storehouse of knowledge about Black History, that grew out of his daily ritual of researching and posting items on his Facebook page. But Monts says African Americans should look to their own families for some of the best stories. In this show, he tells his niece Kelli just how to do that.

Monts says in the process of researching his own family’s history, he uncovered stories about overcoming slavery and an inter-generational passion for getting a good education, stories that almost sound like fodder for a good movie.

This week’s presentation from the Juneau Black Awareness Association kicks off a month-long series on Black history. Live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 on Thursday, February 4th, 2021. Also online at KTOO.org and rebroadcast at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.