Celebrating Tlingit art: from Google Doodles, to national book awards, to postage stamps

It’s been a whirlwind couple of months for Michaela Goade, a watercolor artist who grew up in Juneau and found herself in the national spotlight for her Tlingit-inspired work.

We’ll slow things down on this Monday’s Juneau Afternoon and hear the whole tale from the artist herself – from the birth of her Google Doodle to her recent national children’s book award.

Also on Monday’s show, we’ll hear from Rico Worl, another Tlingit artist whose work will soon find a national audience in the form of a U.S. postage stamp. What this recognition means to him and other Native artists.

