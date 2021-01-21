From wilderness to Tlingit culture: Adventures in Learning

Forest Wagner, who teaches Outdoor Studies at UAS, calls Juneau a “community of adventurers.” That’s why he says Juneau needs more people trained as Wilderness First Responders.

On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, Wagner explains how you can become a certified responder.

Some other highlights:

The “Inspiring Girls Expedition.” How it uses outdoors adventures to get girls hooked on science. Sarah Clement has all the research on why it works.

How the Sealaska Heritage Institute is working to get teachers to incorporate Tlingit culture into their lessons. David Sheakley-Early explains the importance of teaching through a cultural lens.

Rhonda McBride hosts Juneau Afternoon on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.