From wilderness to Tlingit culture: Adventures in Learning

Forest Wagner, who teaches Outdoor Studies at UAS, calls Juneau a “community of adventurers.” That’s why he says Juneau needs more people trained as Wilderness First Responders.

On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, Wagner explains how you can become a certified responder.

Some other highlights:

  • The “Inspiring Girls Expedition.” How it uses outdoors adventures to get girls hooked on science. Sarah Clement has all the research on why it works.

  • How the Sealaska Heritage Institute is working to get teachers to incorporate Tlingit culture into their lessons. David Sheakley-Early explains the importance of teaching through a cultural lens.
Training teachers to incorporate Tlingit culture into their lessons. Photo courtesy of the Sealaska Heritage Institute.

 

