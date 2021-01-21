From wilderness to Tlingit culture: Adventures in Learning

Forest Wagner, who teaches Outdoor Studies at UAS, calls Juneau a “community of adventurers.” That’s why he says Juneau needs more people trained as Wilderness First Responders.
On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, Wagner explains how you can become a certified responder.
Some other highlights:
- The “Inspiring Girls Expedition.” How it uses outdoors adventures to get girls hooked on science. Sarah Clement has all the research on why it works.
- How the Sealaska Heritage Institute is working to get teachers to incorporate Tlingit culture into their lessons. David Sheakley-Early explains the importance of teaching through a cultural lens.
Rhonda McBride hosts Juneau Afternoon on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021