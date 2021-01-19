Dunleavy appoints Ed Sniffen as attorney general, pending lawmakers’ approval

On Monday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed Ed Sniffen as Alaska’s attorney general. Sniffen has been the acting attorney general since August, when former Attorney General Kevin Clarkson resigned.

Sniffen began working for the Department of Law in 2000 and has served as senior attorney general in the consumer protection unit as well as deputy attorney general and other senior positions.

In a statement, Dunleavy said Sniffen has a long and proven record of leadership within the department.

Sniffen graduated from law school in 1988. He then practiced law in Anchorage, focusing on natural resources, environmental, labor and maritime law.

Sniffen said in the announcement that he is honored and is looking forward to the work.

Clarkson resigned following reporting from the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica that revealed he sent more than 500 texts to a junior state employee on her personal phone, including invitations to his house, kiss emojis and comments on her appearance.

The appointment is subject to approval from the Legislature, in a joint session.