Despite warnings of violence, no one showed up to protest at Alaska’s Capitol, armed or otherwise

Despite FBI warnings of potential protests at state capitols on Sunday, by late afternoon, there were no demonstrations, armed or otherwise, at the Alaska Capitol in Juneau.

Local law enforcement had prepared for the possibility of violence.

An online flyer mistakenly listed the Dimond Center mall in Anchorage as the location of Alaska’s protest, leading the mall’s owner to close the shopping center on Sunday. There were no reports of protests on Sunday at that location or anywhere else in Anchorage.

It was a quiet day outside of the Capitol, where it rained through most of the afternoon. It also was quiet inside the Capitol, where lawmakers were meeting in small groups as they attempted to form majority caucuses in both chambers.

Neither side of Alaska’s legislature was organized going into the long weekend. The legislative session starts on Tuesday, Jan. 19th.