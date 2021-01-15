KTOO

Education | University of Alaska

Pitney to serve as interim University of Alaska President until 2022

by

Pat Pitney, then the state’s budget director, answers questions during a press conference in Juneau in 2016. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

The University of Alaska’s interim president will serve at least another year.

At a Friday meeting, the UA Board of Regents decided to extend Pat Pitney’s contract as interim president until the spring of 2022, when it will resume searching for a permanent president. The board cited the need for stability during ongoing budget cuts and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pitney, a former budget director for Gov. Bill Walker, took over as the university system’s president in August after the previous president, Jim Johnsen, resigned.

Read next

If ground squirrels can hole up for months without starving or losing muscle, why can't we?

A UAF study found that arctic ground squirrels’ bodies transform existing nutrients into resources that can be used to build back tissue that atrophies during hibernation.

Beloved historian and UAF professor Terrence Cole dies at 67

Both scholarly and affable, Terrence Cole was a beloved and respected professor at UAF, where he taught for 30 years and penned key works about Alaska.

LISTEN: As Alaska’s COVID-19 count spikes, contact tracers bear the strain

Health officials have described contact tracing as critical to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. But, as the number of infections soars in Alaska, contact tracers, including Knudsen, are feeling the strain.