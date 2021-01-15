Pitney to serve as interim University of Alaska President until 2022

The University of Alaska’s interim president will serve at least another year.

At a Friday meeting, the UA Board of Regents decided to extend Pat Pitney’s contract as interim president until the spring of 2022, when it will resume searching for a permanent president. The board cited the need for stability during ongoing budget cuts and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pitney, a former budget director for Gov. Bill Walker, took over as the university system’s president in August after the previous president, Jim Johnsen, resigned.