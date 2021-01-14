Gov. Dunleavy issues fourth COVID-19 disaster declaration for Alaska

Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued another disaster declaration on Thursday in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The declaration goes into effect at 12:00 a.m. on Friday and will last until Feb. 14.

It gives the state special powers to protect public health.

This is the fourth declaration in response to the pandemic. Dunleavy issued the first in March and the Legislature later passed a law that Dunleavy signed extending it until Nov. 15. He has issued two more 30-day declarations since then.

Under state law, disaster declarations expire after no more than 30 days unless the Legislature votes to extend them. While some lawmakers have expressed concern that the governor has issued multiple declarations without the Legislature meeting, no one has sued to try to block them.