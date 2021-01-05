Federal judge denies requests to block Arctic refuge oil leasing

A federal judge Tuesday denied requests that she block the Trump administration from issuing oil leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason’s ruling means the federal government can continue with its plans to hold the refuge’s first-ever oil lease sale Wednesday.

It’s a win for the Trump administration, which has pushed to lock in drilling in the refuge in its final weeks, before President-elect Joe Biden takes office and can try to stop it.

The administration is offering 10-year leases to 22 tracts of land that cover about 1 million acres in the northernmost slice of the refuge, known as the coastal plain.

Gleason’s decisions Tuesday came in three lawsuits filed by an array of groups, including environmental organizations and the Gwich’in Steering Committee.

Read Judge Gleason’s decision here.

The groups filed lawsuits this fall arguing that the federal government failed to follow numerous laws meant to protect wildlife, land, water and people when it crafted its oil-leasing program for the refuge.

They then requested preliminary injunctions. That means they basically asked Gleason to stop the Trump administration from issuing any oil leases in the refuge — and from authorizing any seismic work to explore for oil there — until their broader lawsuit was decided.

On Tuesday, Gleason denied those requests. It’s a high legal bar to get an injunction.

Gleason said the groups that filed the lawsuit failed to show that they’d suffer “irreparable harm” if leases were issued, since the oil companies would still have to get additional permits before drilling wells or searching for oil.

But the broader lawsuits are expected to continue.

Gleason was appointed to the federal bench by Democratic former president Barack Obama, and she has ruled against several of the Trump administration’s pro-development initiatives in Alaska.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.