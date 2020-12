On today’s edition of Juneau Afternoon, a conversation about Kwanzaa: The story behind a celebration with ancient African roots but a modern meaning. Kelli Patterson of the Juneau Black Awareness Association leads the discussion about the events of the year and they will be reflected in this year’s celebration.

That’s Thursday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and rebroadcast at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.