Anchorage Democrat Liz Snyder’s win holds up in Alaska House recount

Anchorage Democrat Liz Snyder won her House race against Republican Rep. Lance Pruitt, with the results upheld by a recount on Friday. (courtesy photo)

The recount in an Anchorage House race didn’t change the winner: Democrat Liz Snyder defeated Republican Rep. Lance Pruitt by 11 votes. 

The margin of victory shrank by two votes, with one vote added to Pruitt’s total and one vote subtracted from Snyder in the recount, which was completed on Friday. 

The recount had been requested by a group of 11 Anchorage voters. 

The election was a rematch, after Pruitt narrowly defeated Snyder in 2018. It was the most expensive Alaska legislative race this year. 

A Division of Elections spokesperson expressed hope that the recount shows that Dominion Voting machines are accurate, and that it will build voters’ confidence in the state’s election process. 

(Photos by KTOO and courtesy Liz Snyder's campaign)

Edna Mathlaw of Bethel reads her ballot on Nov. 3, 2020 in Bethel, Alaska. (Photo by Katie Basile / KYUK)

