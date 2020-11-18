Eek becomes 1st community to call lockdown following Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp recommendation

At least one community in the Yukon-Kuskokwim region has entered a month-long lockdown.

The Native Village of Eek mandated the community-wide lockdown beginning Nov. 17.

Eek’s order follows the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation’s call for every community in the region to lock down for a month. The Association of Village Council Presidents issued a statement supporting the month-long, region-wide lockdown.

The Eek mandate orders everyone in the village to remain home and prohibits socializing with people from other households.

Everyone is required to wear a mask while in public, wash hands frequently and keep their homes sanitized.

All non-essential employees are asked to work from home. Residents can only travel out of the community for essential reasons, such as medical appointments and emergencies.

The local store is only taking orders by phone, with customers picking up the items outside.