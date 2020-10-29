Tlingit elder and clan leader King̱eestí David Katzeek has died

King̱eestí David Katzeek died last night according to an announcement from the Sealaska Heritage Institute. Katzeek was the clan leader of the Shangukeidi, the first president of Sealaska Heritage Foundation and an educator who championed Tlingit culture and language.

He was born in Klukwan in 1942 but spent most of his life in Juneau.

Katzeek helped establish the first Celebration in 1982. The biennial event in Juneau now draws thousands of Native people from Southeast Alaska and beyond for a multi-day cultural exchange.

Katzeek started working with the Juneau School District in the 1990s. He provided the vision and support for Tlingit culture language literacy programs, and helped develop K-12 curriculum in a variety of subjects.

In a Facebook post from Sealaska Heritage, Katzeek’s clan nephew Ricardo Worl wrote that Katzeek’s passing leaves an “unimaginable void for our culture and traditional leadership.” Worl said that while the pandemic impedes customs for grieving and memorial services, they will find a way to honor Katzeek in a safe manner.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.

Remembering King̱eestí David Katzeek

Over the years, KTOO had the opportunity to cross paths with King̱eestí David Katzeek. We are collecting photos and videos and will be sharing some of those moments here. Check back for updates.

What’s in a name?

In January of 2019, the Juneau School District Board of Education voted unanimously to accept the gift of a Tlingit name — Yadaa.at Kalé — for Juneau-Douglas High School. Katzeek graduated from the high school in 1962. He explained the significance of the name and how it can be interpreted to mean “coming home.”

Living the language

Katzeek often spoke of the idea of “living the language” and incorporating Tlingit language into all facets of life. Back in 2013, Katzeek was a guest on Forum@360 and discussed the importance of revitalizing the language.