Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, and Juneau Afternoon is on break Tuesday.

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday. We’ll get a preview of Friday’s Evening at Egan Lecture about regional glacial and sea level research. The Red Cross will give us an update, and we’ll meet some of Juneau’s new Americorps members.

That’s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

Tune in Monday at 7:00 pm for a re-broadcast of “Our Voices Will Be Heard” by Vera Starbard, in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day 2020.