Obituary: Elisabeth Saya 1948 – 2020

In August, we lost Juneau musician and artist Elisabeth Saya. Her warmth and encouraging presence was felt in the Alaska Folk Festival, Plein Rein, Tlingit-Haida HeadStart, and the Juneau Bach Society, to name just a few groups that benefited from her presence over the years. Listen to this radio obituary about Lis’s life, by Laura Haywood.

Laura Haywood is active in the Juneau music scene. When the pandemic permits, she and her husband look forward to resuming their Saturday night jazz show on KRNN.