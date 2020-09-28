Zuill Bailey to preview virtual weekend festival

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

On Tuesday’s show, Juneau Jazz and Classics new Artistic Director, Zuill Bailey, will preview the weekend’s virtual Fall Festival. United Way of Southeast Alaska will preview the Month of Caring and their annual campaign. And NAMI Juneau will outline the Online Family and Friends Seminar – a resource for individuals and families affected by mental health conditions.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.