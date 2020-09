Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, host Sheli DeLaney will speak with Chilkat and Ravenstail weaver Lily Hope about the All Alaska Native MaskUp Campaign. Libby Bakalar will preview her Friday night Evening at Egan talk. And we’ll hear about a fundraiser for Annie Kaills.

That’s Wednesday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.