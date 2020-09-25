‘No Pebble Mine’: In tweets, Sullivan affirms opposition to Pebble

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan is speaking up to oppose the Pebble Mine.

He issued a series of tweets about Pebble on Thursday. The last said, “Let me be even more clear: I oppose Pebble Mine. No Pebble Mine.”

Given the lies of Pebble’s leadership, the record needs to be set straight. [1/3] — Sen. Dan Sullivan (@SenDanSullivan) September 25, 2020

Sullivan came out against the mine last month, too. He said then he agreed with an agency decision that a permit could not be issued. But that statement was nearly buried among paragraphs stressing his support for resource extraction.

The new tweet is more declarative. It comes after Pebble executives were caught on tape saying Sullivan was helping them by staying in a corner and keeping quiet.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski reposted Sullivan’s tweet last night. She added three heart emojis and a video of salmon leaping upstream.

Anti-Pebble activists said it was a start. But Lindsey Bloom of Salmon State said senators convey their position with legislative action, not tweets.