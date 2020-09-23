Newscast – Wednesday, September 23, 2020

In this newscast:
- A brown bear was killed in Anchorage after breaking into the Alaska zoo and killing an alpaca
- A resident of the Northwest Arctic village of Kiana has tested positive for COVID-19 after coming back from the Red Dog Mine
- It’s been a month now that students in the Mat-Su Borough have been going to school in person
- Bethel buzzed with excitement after two F-16 fighter jets made an emergency landing at the airport
- Alaskans can expect a slightly colder than usual winter this year if NOAA’s predictions of a La Nina year hold out