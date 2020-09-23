KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, September 23, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • A brown bear was killed in Anchorage after breaking into the Alaska zoo and killing an alpaca
  • A resident of the Northwest Arctic village of Kiana has tested positive for COVID-19 after coming back from the Red Dog Mine
  • It’s been a month now that students in the Mat-Su Borough have been going to school in person
  • Bethel buzzed with excitement after two F-16 fighter jets made an emergency landing at the airport
  • Alaskans can expect a slightly colder than usual winter this year if NOAA’s predictions of a La Nina year hold out

Reader Interactions

X