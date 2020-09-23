Et tu, bruin? Alaska Zoo’s alpaca, Caesar, killed by wild bear

A brown bear in Anchorage has been killed after breaking into the Alaska Zoo and killing an alpaca, according to a statement from the zoo.

Caesar, a 16-year-old alpaca, died Saturday night, the zoo said.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of both a wild bear and Caesar the alpaca,” Zoo Director Patrick Lampi said in the statement.

The brown bear had apparently been causing trouble in the surrounding neighborhood by rummaging through trash at night. The zoo statement said wildlife officials with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game had already been looking for it because of its activity in the area and because it had flipped trash bins at the zoo trying to get trash inside.

According to the zoo statement, the bear broke through part of the zoo’s perimeter fence and entered the zoo Saturday night, “resulting in the death” of Caesar the alpaca. After that, wildlife officials responded and killed the bear, the zoo said.

“While Caesar did unfortunately pass away during this incident, his companion alpaca/llama Fuzzy Charlie Kozak appears to be in good condition and was able to escape the attack, later found by staff within the zoo’s grounds and secured,” the zoo statement said.

Zoo staff found the bear’s entry point, reinforced the fence and will continue to monitor perimeter fences, the zoo statement said.