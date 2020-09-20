Mourners gather in Juneau in Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s honor

More than 100 people gathered near the Dimond Courthouse in downtown Juneau on Saturday evening in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg who died on Friday.

For the most part, the crowd was silent and still. But a few people started quietly singing “We Shall Overcome” and “This Little Light of Mine,” and the crowd joined. And there was some movement as people lit each other’s candles in the darkness, and shielded flickering flames.

Nearly 100 people gathered in front of the courthouse in Juneau, in a candlelight vigil for #RuthBaderGinsberg pic.twitter.com/XjXtMO3z52 — Rashah McChesney (@RashahMcChesney) September 20, 2020

The mourners were mostly women, and they joined others in Anchorage, Fairbanks and across the country in grieving for 87-year-old justice. Ginsburg was the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court and she served for 27 years.

Kirsten Shelton stood with her arm around her 10-year-old daughter Freja Shelton-Walker.