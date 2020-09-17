Trump tweets about Pebble Mine in response to Fox News ad

The developers of the proposed Pebble Mine aired an ad on Fox News Wednesday night, and it seems to have hit home with one viewer in the White House.

The ad begins by praising President Trump’s regulatory reforms and ends with a direct appeal to Trump.

“President Trump, continue to stand tall and don’t let politics enter the Pebble Mine review process,” the ad says.

At 10:20 p.m. the president tweeted a statement echoing the final words of that ad.

“Don’t worry, wonderful & beautiful Alaska, there will be NO POLITICS in the Pebble Mine Review Process,” the president’s tweet says.

Don’t worry, wonderful & beautiful Alaska, there will be NO POLITICS in the Pebble Mine Review Process. I will do what is right for Alaska and our great Country!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

The pro-Pebble ad also highlighted sections of the environmental review saying the mine won’t cause measurable harm to the salmon of Bristol Bay.

Opponents of Pebble prefer the president’s son’s tweets.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted last month that the headwaters of Bristol Bay are too unique and fragile to put at risk.