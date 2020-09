Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Scholar Dan Monteith will preview his Friday talk on systemic racism in Juneau and Douglas as part of SHI’s lecture series on culturally responsive education. Perseverance Theatre will highlight “In Love and Warcraft,” and the Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition will outline community resources.

That’s Wednesday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.