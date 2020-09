Scott Burton hosts on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

On Tuesday’s show, Haines musician Henry Nalimu Leasia will play live and talk about his new album No Ni Ná.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

And we’ll check in with the Zach Gordon Youth Center.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.