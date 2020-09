Scott Burton hosts on Friday, September 4, 2020.

On Friday’s show, the Alaska State Library will highlight Saturday’s in-person voter registration drive. Bartlett Regional Hospital will share a healthy choices checklist. The Juneau Artists Gallery will give us an update, and we’ll get a preview of UAS’s Racial Equity Speaker Series.

That’s Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.