Episode 4: Lingít Aaní Káa Kei Nas.áx̱ Haa Yoo X̱’atángi (Our Language Is Sounding Off on Tlingit Land)

Tune in on Friday, August 21, 2020 for Episode 4 of (Our Language Is Sounding Off on Tlingit Land). A new addition to Juneau Afternoon, this show and associated language lessons seek to open the radio waves to Tlingit-language use and normalization. This program is made possible by a creative partnership between KTOO, University of Alaska Southeast, Goldbelt Heritage Foundation, Sealaska Heritage Institute, Tlingit & Haida, and the Alaska Humanities Forum.

That’s Our Language Is Sounding Off on Tlingit Land on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.