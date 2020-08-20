KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Episode 4: Lingít Aaní Káa Kei Nas.áx̱ Haa Yoo X̱’atángi (Our Language Is Sounding Off on Tlingit Land)

by

Tune in on Friday, August 21, 2020 for Episode 4 of (Our Language Is Sounding Off on Tlingit Land). A new addition to Juneau Afternoon, this show and associated language lessons seek to open the radio waves to Tlingit-language use and normalization. This program is made possible by a creative partnership between KTOO, University of Alaska Southeast, Goldbelt Heritage Foundation, Sealaska Heritage Institute, Tlingit & Haida, and the Alaska Humanities Forum.

Tune in on Friday, August 21 at 3 p.m. for Episode 4 of Lingít Aaní Káa Kei Nas.áx̱ Haa Yoo X̱ʼatángi (Our Language Is Sounding Off on Tlingit Land) with host X̱’unei Lance Twitchell, Ph.D. (Image courtesy of X̱’unei Lance Twitchell)

That’s Our Language Is Sounding Off on Tlingit Land on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

