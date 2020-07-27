Eleven candidates file to run in Juneau’s Oct. 6 election

Monday was the deadline to run for local office in Juneau this fall.

The local ballot will feature three Juneau Assembly races and two school board positions. Eleven candidates filed to run — eight for assembly and three for school board.

Current assembly members Maria Gladziszewski, Rob Edwardson and Alicia Hughes-Skandijs are all up for re-election.

Gladziszewski and Hughes-Skandijs will both run again. Rob Edwardson will not.

Gladziszewski’s areawide seat is uncontested, but both of the other races are competitive.

Edwardson’s District 2 seat represents the Mendenhall Valley, Auke Bay and Out the Road. Five candidates filed to run: Robert Shoemake, Lacey Derr, Derek Dzinich, Christine Woll and Emil Mackey III.

In District 1 — which includes Lemon Creek, downtown, Thane and Douglas Island — Kenny Solomon-Gross filed to run against Hughes-Skandijs.

Hughes-Skandijs was originally appointed by the Assembly in 2019 to take over for Jesse Kiehl when he resigned to take a seat in the Alaska Senate. She won election last year to finish out the final year of Kiehl’s term. Now she hopes to secure a full three-year term representing District 1.

Although candidates running in Districts 1 and 2 must live in their respective district, registered voters can vote in all of the races on the local ballot.

On the school board, two three-year seats are up for grabs. Board President Brian Holst is running again. Martin Stepetin Sr. and Crystal Schmitz will also run. Board member Jeff Short is not running for re-election.

The Assembly voted to hold this year’s election by-mail due to the pandemic. In-person voting will still be available at City Hall and the Mendenhall Valley Public Library from Sept. 21 through Oct. 6.

Registered voters have until Sept. 6 to notify the clerk’s office of address changes.

The city will mail ballots out about three weeks before the election. After completing them, voters can return their ballots to one of several secure drop box locations, an in-person voting center or mail it back.

Ballots need to be dropped off by 8 p.m. on Oct. 6 or postmarked by that day in order to be counted.