Fred Meyer, Safeway, Home Depot and Petco are latest big retailers in Juneau to make customers mask up

Fred Meyer, Safeway, Home Depot and Petco are the latest big retailers in Juneau to require their customers to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/r9WPD3QNFa — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) July 15, 2020

Fred Meyer and Home Depot’s policies go into effect on Wednesday, Safeway’s on Tuesday and a local manager of Petco said its change will go into effect Monday.

To help protect our associates, customers and communities, we’re taking an important step and requiring customers to wear masks in all U.S. stores beginning Wednesday, July 22. Click here for more:https://t.co/71BqrOZ8Xa pic.twitter.com/dkEXRYx5jc — The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) July 17, 2020

The announcements follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calling on Americans this week to wear masks. The CDC has been highlighting evidence of their efficacy in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Costco has had a mandatory mask policy since early May. Juneau’s Joann fabric and craft store has, too, since reopening. Though that appears to be a local decision, not a corporate one.

Other major retailers in Juneau — IGA, Office Max and Sportsman’s Warehouse — have made COVID-19 changes, but so far have stopped short of requiring customers to mask up.