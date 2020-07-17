KTOO

Fred Meyer, Safeway, Home Depot and Petco are latest big retailers in Juneau to make customers mask up

A customer wearing a mask heads into the Foodland IGA in Juneau on Friday, July 17, 2020. The grocer has made COVID-19 changes and recommends customers wear masks, but has stopped short of requiring them. (Jeremy Hsieh / KTOO)

Fred Meyer, Safeway, Home Depot and Petco are the latest big retailers in Juneau to require their customers to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 

Fred Meyer and Home Depot’s policies go into effect on Wednesday, Safeway’s on Tuesday and a local manager of Petco said its change will go into effect Monday.

The announcements follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calling on Americans this week to wear masks. The CDC has been highlighting evidence of their efficacy in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Costco has had a mandatory mask policy since early May. Juneau’s Joann fabric and craft store has, too, since reopening. Though that appears to be a local decision, not a corporate one.

Other major retailers in Juneau — IGAOffice Max and Sportsman’s Warehouse — have made COVID-19 changes, but so far have stopped short of requiring customers to mask up.

