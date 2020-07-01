That was the second wettest June on record in Juneau

Last month was the second-wettest June ever in Juneau with 7.3 inches of rain. That’s just shy of the June 2014 record of 7.48 inches.

“It is well above normal,” said Kimberly Vaughan with the National Weather Service in Juneau. “The normal for the month of June is 3.24 inches. So, we’re just slightly over four inches above normal for the month.”

Vaughan said June is normally one of the driest months of the year. But there was a lot of moisture that flowed in from the Gulf of Alaska.

There were also 25 days in June in which measurable amounts of rain fell at the Juneau airport. That ties the record set in 1949.

But Vaughan said even that tied record comes with an asterisk.

“Every day except the 30th of June had some sort of precipitation, a trace or more,” Vaughan said. “So, actually there was only one day in June without any precipitation.”

Vaughan said it will likely be warm and dry in Juneau over the next week, and she warns of potentially increased fire danger as vegetation begins drying out.