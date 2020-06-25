Newscast — Thursday, June 25, 2020

In this newscast:
- State health officials reported 44 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday — the highest one-day increase in the state yet.
- The Market in Petersburg has moved online due to coronavirus concerns.
- What the public is saying about the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority board’s vote to put $500,000 into the controversial Ambler Road project.
- More than 18 million acres of a petroleum reserve in Alaska will be opened to oil and gas drilling under a plan released by federal officials today.
- Military officials say two Russian aircraft were intercepted after they came within 50 miles of Unimak Island along Alaska’s Aleutian chain.