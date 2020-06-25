KTOO

Newscast — Thursday, June 25, 2020

In this newscast:

  • State health officials reported 44 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday — the highest one-day increase in the state yet.
  • The Market in Petersburg has moved online due to coronavirus concerns.
  • What the public is saying about the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority board’s vote to put $500,000 into the controversial Ambler Road project.
  • More than 18 million acres of a petroleum reserve in Alaska will be opened to oil and gas drilling under a plan released by federal officials today.
  • Military officials say two Russian aircraft were intercepted after they came within 50 miles of Unimak Island along Alaska’s Aleutian chain.

