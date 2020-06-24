Newscast — Wednesday, June 24, 2020

In this newscast:
- Travelers entering Alaska by land or sea from out of state are required to complete COVID-19 testing procedures and travel declaration forms, state officials say.
- Many locals in Juneau are wondering what the COVID-19 protocols are for mega yachts.
- The national conversation around systemic racism and police violence against people of color has reached pretty much every corner of country, including Sitka.
- A man is suing the state over plans to distribute federal coronavirus relief aid.
- Alaska needs help putting a name to the face of the state’s newest celebrity moose.