Newscast — Wednesday, June 24, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • Travelers entering Alaska by land or sea from out of state are required to complete COVID-19 testing procedures and travel declaration forms, state officials say.
  • Many locals in Juneau are wondering what the COVID-19 protocols are for mega yachts.
  • The national conversation around systemic racism and police violence against people of color has reached pretty much every corner of country, including Sitka.
  • A man is suing the state over plans to distribute federal coronavirus relief aid.
  • Alaska needs help putting a name to the face of the state’s newest celebrity moose.

