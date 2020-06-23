Newscast — Tuesday, June 23, 2020

In this newscast:
- Juneau will see fireworks this Fourth of July holiday.
- Experts at the University of Alaska Anchorage weigh in on how the pandemic is affecting the salmon market.
- What Governor Mike Dunleavy has to say about making southcentral Alaska the headquarters for the U.S. Space Command.
- Anyone entering a federal courthouse in Alaska must wear a mask or face covering or they will not be allowed inside.
- Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream announced on Friday that it will change the branding of the “Eskimo Pie” ice cream bar.