Newscast — Tuesday, June 23, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau will see fireworks this Fourth of July holiday.
  • Experts at the University of Alaska Anchorage weigh in on how the pandemic is affecting the salmon market.
  • What Governor Mike Dunleavy has to say about making southcentral Alaska the headquarters for the U.S. Space Command.
  • Anyone entering a federal courthouse in Alaska must wear a mask or face covering or they will not be allowed inside.
  • Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream announced on Friday that it will change the branding of the “Eskimo Pie” ice cream bar.

