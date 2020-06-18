AFN will hold in-person annual convention this year with the theme ‘Good Government, Alaskans Decide’

The Alaska Federation of Natives, which represents 191 federally recognized Alaska Native tribes and 11 regional corporations, has announced the date and theme of their annual convention.

This year’s theme will be “Good Government, Alaskans Decide.” A release from AFN says the theme highlights “the challenges and opportunities the Native community and all Alaskans face, including responding to and recovering from the pandemic and resulting economic downturn.”

The keynote speaker for the convention will be Alaska House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, the first Alaska Native Speaker of the State House. Edgmon is an independent from Dillingham, currently serving his second term as speaker.

This will be the first convention without the participation of the Arctic Slope Regional Corporation, who withdrew from AFN at the end of last year. The corporation is the largest in the state, representing Inupiaq shareholders primarily from the North Slope region.

The convention will be held October 15th through the 17th at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage.