Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

On Thursday’s show, we’ll check back with life coach Christina Michelle, recap her last interview about self-care, and talk about societal care. The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska will give us an update. And Bartlett Hospital Infection Preventionist Charlee Gribbon will weigh the pros and cons of masking.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.