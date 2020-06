Scott Burton hosts on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

On today’s show, Rainforest Yoga will highlight a community yoga session at the whale on Sunday.

The Juneau Community Foundation will give us an update.

And Perseverance Theatre will outline summer programming for youth.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.