Newscast — Wednesday, June 10, 2020

In this newscast:
- On the first day a policy went into effect to test out-of-state travelers as an alternative to quarantine, a test caught a case at Juneau International Airport.
- Another Alaskan has died from COVID-19 after more than a month of no fatalities linked to the disease in the state.
- Activists in Juneau say police need to be more transparent with how they’re policing as there are clear racial equity problems in how laws are enforced in the state.
- Just as COVID-19 circulates throughout the state, Alaskans are still being targeted in coronavirus-related scams and frauds.
- More than 100 people protested Friday outside a Ketchikan flower shop that reportedly refused to sell flowers for a same-sex wedding.