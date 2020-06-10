KTOO

Newscast — Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • On the first day a policy went into effect to test out-of-state travelers as an alternative to quarantine, a test caught a case at Juneau International Airport.
  • Another Alaskan has died from COVID-19 after more than a month of no fatalities linked to the disease in the state.
  • Activists in Juneau say police need to be more transparent with how they’re policing as there are clear racial equity problems in how laws are enforced in the state.
  • Just as COVID-19 circulates throughout the state, Alaskans are still being targeted in coronavirus-related scams and frauds.
  • More than 100 people protested Friday outside a Ketchikan flower shop that reportedly refused to sell flowers for a same-sex wedding.

