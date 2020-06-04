KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Tlingit and Haida youth group wins honorable mention in NPR podcast contest

by

Scott Burton hosts on Friday, June 5, 2020.

On Friday’s show, tune in for the premiere of the podcast that Ix̱six̱án Ax̱ Ḵwáan (IAK) Indigenous youth group submitted to the NPR Student Podcast Challenge. The podcast episode, “Just Because it’s Normal, Doesn’t Make it Right,” addresses racism and solutions to racism in Juneau.

Ix̱six̱án Ax̱ Ḵwáan (IAK) recording “Just Because it’s Normal, Doesn’t Make it Right” in Studio 2K at KTOO Public Media. The episode addresses racism and solutions to racism in Juneau, and won honorable mention in the 2020 NPR Student Podcast Challenge.
The young producers are joined by Daxkilatch ka Xeetlieesh Kolene and Lyle James who offered guidance. (Photo by Scott Burton/KTOO)

After the 12-minute podcast, we’ll speak with the young producers, and their mentors in the episode, Daxkilatch ka Xeetlieesh Kolene and Lyle James, about their perspectives on racism in our community. We’ll also learn what the next episode is going to focus on.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

