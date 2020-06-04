Tlingit and Haida youth group wins honorable mention in NPR podcast contest

Scott Burton hosts on Friday, June 5, 2020.

On Friday’s show, tune in for the premiere of the podcast that Ix̱six̱án Ax̱ Ḵwáan (IAK) Indigenous youth group submitted to the NPR Student Podcast Challenge. The podcast episode, “Just Because it’s Normal, Doesn’t Make it Right,” addresses racism and solutions to racism in Juneau.

After the 12-minute podcast, we’ll speak with the young producers, and their mentors in the episode, Daxkilatch ka Xeetlieesh Kolene and Lyle James, about their perspectives on racism in our community. We’ll also learn what the next episode is going to focus on.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.