KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast — Friday, May 29, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • There are six new coronavirus cases in Alaska from Thursday following a spike in positive cases on Wednesday.
  • Canada has extended its ban on cruise ships until at least the end of October due to the global pandemic.
  • The city of Wrangell does not want cruise ships to dock in town until it knows how the industry plans to prevent potentially bringing COVID-19 to the community.
  • A federal judge heard oral arguments on Thursday in a lawsuit brought by an environmental group seeking to shut down King Salmon fishing this summer to protect the food supply of endangered killer wales.

Reader Interactions

X