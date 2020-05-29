Newscast — Friday, May 29, 2020

In this newscast:
- There are six new coronavirus cases in Alaska from Thursday following a spike in positive cases on Wednesday.
- Canada has extended its ban on cruise ships until at least the end of October due to the global pandemic.
- The city of Wrangell does not want cruise ships to dock in town until it knows how the industry plans to prevent potentially bringing COVID-19 to the community.
- A federal judge heard oral arguments on Thursday in a lawsuit brought by an environmental group seeking to shut down King Salmon fishing this summer to protect the food supply of endangered killer wales.