Newscast — Thursday, May 28, 2020

In this newscast:
- There were 13 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alaska on Weds. (May 27.)
- The Juneau Assembly is nearing the end of its annual budget process with a notably brighter outlook than the one it started with.
- The head of a tribal consortium tasked with tackling transboundary issues is retiring.
- Faced with mounting budget deficits, University of Alaska leaders are proposing merging UA Southeast based programs into one of their other two campuses.
- A Ketchikan man is vying to be the Democratic nominee to challenge Republican U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan in November.