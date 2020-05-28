KTOO

Newscast — Thursday, May 28, 2020

In this newscast:

  • There were 13 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alaska on Weds. (May 27.)
  • The Juneau Assembly is nearing the end of its annual budget process with a notably brighter outlook than the one it started with.
  • The head of a tribal consortium tasked with tackling transboundary issues is retiring.
  • Faced with mounting budget deficits, University of Alaska leaders are proposing merging UA Southeast based programs into one of their other two campuses.
  • A Ketchikan man is vying to be the Democratic nominee to challenge Republican U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan in November.

