Community Connection: MaryLee Hayes and Maria Talasz

Community Connection is a segment on KTOO’s Juneau Afternoon where listeners share personal stories, reflections, poetry or music about life in these strange times.

MaryLee Hayes is a freelance writer and member of 49 Writers, and occasionally collaborates her poetry with artist Maria Talasz of Equilux.com.

MaryLee’s poem, “The Overseer,” goes naturally with Maria’s photo art of an Eagle River moose. As neighborhood friends who both appreciate Alaska’s wildlife, they cope with mandatory stay-at-home orders by writing or creating art.

