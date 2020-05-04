Community Connection: Mary Kancewick

Community Connection is a segment on KTOO’s Juneau Afternoon where listeners share personal stories, reflections, poetry or music about life in these strange times.

Mary Kancewick, who writes as Mar Ka, is the author of the University of Alaska Literary Series poetry collection “Be-hooved,” a Montaigne Medal Finalist for thought-provoking content. All profits from her book go to environmental and indigenous groups. A Chugiak/Eagle River resident, she reads here the poem which introduced the 49 Writers “Writing the Distance” initiative.

