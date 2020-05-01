Roots and Stems: Episodes 1 and 2

On Monday and Tuesday’s shows, we’ll hear episodes of Roots and Stems, a podcast produced by Sealaska Heritage Institute.

Stay tuned after each episode for our daily update from City Manager Rorie Watt about COVID 19 as it relates to the City and Borough of Juneau.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

Tune in to KTOO 104.3 FM at 7:00 p.m. Monday for the new PRX special “May 4th Voices: Kent State 1970.” The 67 shots that rang out at Kent State amid a May 4,1970 Vietnam War protest, killing four students and wounding nine, reverberate nearly 50 years later. Many historians see the shootings as the moment America turned, finally and forcefully, against the war. A new audio play, drawn from the “Kent State Shootings: Oral Histories,” marks the 50th anniversary with accounts from protesters, National Guardsmen, students, faculty and townspeople, brought to life by actors including Ron West, Steve Byrne and Tina Fey