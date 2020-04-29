Community Connection: Therese Nicol

Community Connection is a segment on KTOO’s Juneau Afternoon where listeners share personal stories, reflections, poetry or music about life in these strange times.

“Hi, my name is Therese Nicol. I’m the chef of The Annie Mae Lodge in Gustavus, currently laid off, of course. I was quarantined in Spain for a week before I could return home after having to abort my Camino de Santiago, I hope to complete my walk as soon as I can.”

